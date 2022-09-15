Greenberg Traurig Expands West Coast Real Estate Practice; Adds Cherie S. Raidy

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strengthen its Real Estate presence on the West Coast with the addition of Cherie S. Raidy as a shareholder in the firm's Orange County office.

Raidy focuses her practice on Real Estate Finance matters, with a client base that includes large banks and financial institutions, real estate developers, and public and private corporations with significant and diversified real estate assets. She also specializes in counseling institutional and private capital clients on their real estate investments and the management of their real estate portfolios. Raidy regularly advises on the acquisition and disposition, and related financings, of hotels, office buildings, and headquarter leases. Over the course of her career, she has represented clients in real estate financings and other transactions with an aggregate value exceeding $10 billion.

"The scope of our real estate finance capabilities spans virtually every major income-producing property sector and asset type," said Bruce Fischer, chair of the West Coast Real Estate Practice and co-managing shareholder of the Orange County office. "Cherie's background enhances and dovetails with the strength of our industry leading lender-side practice, and her experience further bolsters our real estate lending capabilities in both California and firmwide."

Greenberg Traurig added a team of real estate finance attorneys from Winston & Strawn earlier this year. In just the previous six months, the firm's California offices have added Real Estate Shareholders Jacobus D. Machalow, Jasmine T. Martin, and Alison R. Weinberg-Fahey, and Of Counsel Aban Siraj, further solidifying the geographic reach of the practice's coverage throughout the country.

"Cherie brings exceptional experience and complementary skills to the firm as we continue to expand in Southern California and beyond," said Susan L. Heller, co-managing shareholder of the Orange County office. "Her addition deepens the long list of services we offer our clients and will reinforce our robust practices in the state."

"This is an incredible law firm with specific knowledge of my areas of practice," Raidy said. "Greenberg Traurig has substantial resources and embraces flexibility so clients can have a customized experience that is tailored to their needs." She also cited the firm's repeated recognition by Chambers USA as a "Real Estate Law Firm of the Year" as an additional incentive to join the firm.

Raidy is actively involved in her community, currently serving on the board of Southwestern University School of Law and on the advisory committee for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Board of Directors. She is also a national member of the Women Presidents Organization and serves on the steering committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Real Estate Finance Subsection, which she formerly chaired. In addition, Raidy serves on the Business Law Section Opinions Committee of the State Bar of California and was formerly a vice chair of the Bar's Real Property Section.

Raidy received her J.D. from Southwestern University School of Law and a B.S., magna cum laude, from University of Southern California.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 600 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig's California Offices: Greenberg Traurig has more than 175 corporate, entertainment, government law and policy, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, and taxation attorneys in California, located in Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

