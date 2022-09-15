Window World Remains on Top of Prestigious Remodeling Industry List

Company Earns the High Ranking on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List for 15th Year in a Row

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Window World®, America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, maintained its authority over other national remodeling companies in Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals list for the 15th year. Window World captured the number one slot for the national home improvement and remodeling company on the 2022 Top 500 Nationals List.

Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 list is an annual ranking of the nation's largest home improvement and remodeling firms based on revenue. Now in its 44th year, the study considers gross sales and the total number of jobs performed by each business. Window World maintained its spot as the number one national company, posting the highest revenue in 2021 among firms with widespread dealer networks.

"Window World's constant top ranking is a testament to the hard work the entire organization is putting in to provide exceptional service," says Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. "We look forward to continuing our top-notch home improvement and remodeling service for our customers."

Window World reported more than $1.14 billion in remodeling revenue and gross sales for 2021. The company completed 192,850 jobs last year. As 2022 nears the fourth quarter, the remodeling company is seeing a higher demand for more significant projects that cost more than $5,000 each.

"We credit our success to our dedicated employees and impressive product line. We believe that without these two factors, we wouldn't be seeing the growth that's allowing us to outpace our competition," says Whitworth.

Window World marked the milestone of the sale of its 21 millionth window earlier this year. The company has sold and installed more than one million residential replacement windows yearly for the last 12 years. It started as a small roadside stand in 1995 and is now a national franchise with 220 locations in 48 states.

About Window World®

Window World®, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 220 locally owned franchises nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company sells and installs windows, siding, doors, and other exterior products, with over 21 million windows sold to date. Window World is an ENERGY STAR® partner, and its windows, vinyl siding, and Therma-Tru doors have all earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares®, Window World and its franchisees provide funding for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has raised over $13 million for St. Jude. Window World also supports veterans and the military through its Window World Military Initiative (WWMI). WWMI defines Window World's commitment to honor and serve America's veterans, active military, and military families across the entire franchise system by focusing on three pillars: Careers, Community Outreach and Partnerships. The Veterans Airlift Command has been a partner since 2008. During that time, Window World has contributed over $2.5 million in flights and donations to the organization. For more information, visit WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 NEXTWINDOW. For home improvement and energy efficiency tips, décor ideas, and more, follow Window World on Facebook and Twitter.

