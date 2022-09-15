Submit Release
Greenhead Lobster Chooses NorthScope as Its Fisherman Accounting Solution

MILL CREEK, Wash., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for a solution to manage the lobster-purchasing side of its business, Greenhead Lobster has partnered with NorthScope to implement Fisherman Accounting at its three buying stations. The implementation of NorthScope includes a discovery process, configuration and training, go-live and post go-live optimization managed by the Northlake Partners (NLP), the creators of NorthScope.

At the culmination of this implementation, NorthScope will accomplish the following goals for Greenhead:

  • Manage lobster purchases from fishermen using "Fish Tickets," including the automation of any applicable taxes that need to be accrued and/or deducted from fishermen balances. 
  • Manage selling products to fishermen.
  • Payments/Settlements for fishermen.
  • Integrations to NetSuite for new lobster inventory that was purchased from fishermen, inventory adjustments for items sold to fishermen, payments made within NorthScope, and journal entries from transactions.

Discussing the implementation of NorthScope, NLP Sales Manager Vince Pluhacek said, "Greenhead came to us having recently purchased a generic ERP system but was still struggling with the lack of functionality to manage the unique transactions with its lobstermen/fishermen. We're happy we were able to provide an industry-specific system fit for their business that helps solve their problems."

In addition to Greenhead Lobster, NorthScope's new partnerships include Silver Bay SeafoodsArtic Fisheries, and more. 

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted. 

About Greenhead LobsterGreenhead Lobster is a family-owned business since 1997 that focuses on wild-caught live lobster and fresh lobster tails. Their Stonington, Maine, lobsters are fresh caught by local fishermen, delivered daily to the Greenhead Docks, promptly prepared, packed and shipped. With its state-of-the-art HPP processing facility — located under an hour from company docks — Greenhead Lobster is able to offer the same premium quality of its live lobsters with its line of HPP processed lobster meat products — retaining the same sweet flavor, texture and taste as the day harvested.

Media Contact
Tatum Garino
425-949-3313
tg@thenlp.com

