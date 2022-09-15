Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, September 15, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks in the House of Commons as part of a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's OfficeView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c6366.html