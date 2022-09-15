Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,974 in the last 365 days.

LA'WOO LLC ANNOUNCES THE PILOT LAUNCH OF LAWOO.ORG THE FIRST EVER LAWSUIT SEARCH ENGINE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today la'woo LLC announces the pilot launch of lawoo.org – the first-ever lawsuit search engine specifically designed to search words and/or phrases and find results based on a crowdsourced search.   lawoo.org's platform will be a news source for journalists, researchers, employees, stock investors, and anyone else seeking an unaltered source of information without commentary or opinion and only the facts

La'woo has 5 searchable categories for lawsuits – trending, employment, politics, scandal, and business.

Lawoo.org completed a financing round with Dant Ventures in August and has since significantly grown its team of developers.  "We believe public information should be public, but if the government charges fees for access is it really public?" said Jonathan Wallentine of Dant Ventures.  "I saw a lot of breaking news referring to lawsuits but always had a difficult time finding the actual document.  To me, it seemed like a big "information gap" on the internet…so I set out to solve it," said Anderson Zou, CEO of la'woo.

La'woo has 5 searchable categories for lawsuits – trending, employment, politics, scandal, and business.  Filings are presented in a synopsis format with pull quotes that cut to the heart of the complaint.  "With the lawsuits involving topics like politics, employment and scandal, the content and quotes can be jaw-dropping and entertaining to say the least.  But the use cases for la'woo are endless…as you'll see," added Zou.  "This public utility is long overdue… an unbiased-facts-only source for information and news is critical now more than ever."

For More Information Contact:
Barkley Anderson
bandersen@dantinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawoo-llc-announces-the-pilot-launch-of-lawooorg-the-first-ever-lawsuit-search-engine-301624841.html

SOURCE la'woo LLC

You just read:

LA'WOO LLC ANNOUNCES THE PILOT LAUNCH OF LAWOO.ORG THE FIRST EVER LAWSUIT SEARCH ENGINE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.