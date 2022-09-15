Hotels Wake up to Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks including Ice Cream and Cookies. One Company is Capitalizing on this High-Margin Hotel Opportunity: Nightfood, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NGTF)

Real-Time Sales Data Shows NGTF Sleep-Friendly Ice Cream is Outselling Haagen Dazs in Select Hotel Locations

Quality sleep is a critical competency in any hotel stay. Hotels across the country are introducing Nightfood to help guests snack better and sleep better at night.

Nightfood entered national hotel distribution in May, the result of an extensive and successful pilot test with a leading global hospitality company. Nightfood has since secured distribution in select locations of many of the largest hotel chains in the world, including Marriott, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Crowne Plaza, Best Western, Fairfield Inn, Candlewood Suites, Ramada, La Quinta by Wyndham, SpringHill Suites, Sonesta, Clarion, and many more.

NGTF announced that independent Impulsify sales data across a subsection of qualifying hotel lobby marketplaces indicate that Nightfood ice cream pints are outselling Haagen Dazs in over 40% of the hotels in a 24 hotel data subset.

100% of the hotel properties in the United States which feature Impulsify’s point-of-sale tracking system and which offered Nightfood plus any other brands of pint ice cream during the months of July and August 2022 were included in this analysis. Several of the largest hotel brands in the world are represented among the 42 hotel marketplaces that qualified. Hotel locations where Nightfood was the only brand of ice cream pint available were excluded from the data set.

According to the data, Nightfood pints represented 32% of all pint ice cream sales in the 42 qualifying hotels. Haagen Dazs led the way with 39% of pint sales. The remaining 29% of the sales consisted mainly of Blue Bell, Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti, Halo Top, and Baskin Robbins pints.

In the 24 hotels that sold only Nightfood and Haagen Dazs pints, Nightfood had higher sales in 10 of those locations, Haagen Dazs outsold Nightfood in 13, and one location had identical unit sales for the two brands.

“For an emerging brand to capture such a large percentage of sales so quickly indicates our unique sleep-friendly value proposition is resonating powerfully in the hotel environment,” remarked Nightfood Marketing Manager Simon Dang. “This volume is not the result of advertising or price discounting. It’s simply about having the right product in the right place at the right time. Our goal is to be the top-selling snack in the hotel vertical in every category we enter, and we think it’s just a matter of time before we overtake Haagen Dazs in ice cream pints.”

“It’s an impressive accomplishment for a brand just entering distribution to challenge the top of their category so quickly,” added Janine Williams, Founder, and CEO of Impulsify. “The data tells us that hotel chains adding Nightfood will not need to sacrifice revenue or margin to support their guests with better nighttime snack options. I can envision Nightfood being a top-selling hotel snack brand across multiple categories, and we’re already recommending it to all our hotel clients.”

NGTF announced that the first commercial production run of Nightfood cookies has been completed.

Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream entered national hotel distribution in May 2022 through a relationship with one of the leading companies in global hospitality. The revolutionary snack brand has since secured distribution in select properties across many of the world’s largest hotel brands including Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Marriott, Hyatt, Wyndham, Crowne Plaza, Sonesta, Clarion, La Quinta, Best Western, Fairfield Inn, Ramada and many more.

Hotel leaders have communicated to Nightfood Management that they envision offering sleep-friendly versions of all the most popular nighttime snack categories in their lobby shops. NGTF Management believes hotels carry an obligation to support better guest sleep in every way possible, including nutritionally. The expected result is that sleep-friendly nighttime snacking will necessarily become an industry standard across the approximately 56,000 hotels in the United States.

About NGTF:

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.

Nightfood’s sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.

With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, national distribution in the high-margin hotel vertical is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.

Raines Recommends Nightfood Snack Product Line to Portfolio of Hotels

On July 27th NGTF announced that Raines is now recommending their portfolio of hotel properties offer Nightfood snacks in their hotel lobby marketplaces.

Raines boasts a portfolio of 21 managed hotels (with more in development) and owns 80% of the portfolio. Brands include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Choice, Best Western, and Wyndham.

As part of the relationship, certain Raines hotel grab-and-go freezer doors will be outfitted with Nightfood stickers for increased awareness and purchase.

NGTF Adds Hotel Distribution with Managed Lobby Markets Provider GrabScanGo

On June 22nd NGTF announced it has partnered with managed lobby markets provider GrabScanGo to expand its hotel distribution footprint.

GrabScanGo manages all aspects of the lobby market for its hotel clients, including product selection, revenue optimization, and payment processing. The company currently manages lobby markets at hotels across the country, from independent properties to larger chains and brands.

iDEAL Hospitality Partners facilitated the relationship between Nightfood and GrabScanGo and are the hospitality business development agent for both companies.

Through its relationship with one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, NGTF entered coast-to-coast hotel distribution in May. Nightfood’s ice cream is currently available for sale in lobby shops of hundreds of hotels across the country.

NGTF has received the first ice cream purchase order in conjunction with the GrabScanGo rollout. The launch was set up to begin in Southern California in early July and then expected to expand to additional geographic regions.

Nightfood Secures "Recommended Brand" Status With Remington Hotels

On April 22, NGTF announced it had secured “recommended brand” status with Remington Hotels.

Remington Hotels is a dynamic and growing hotel management company that manages 121 hotels across 28 states, representing 25 brands. Their properties include the Beverly Hills Marriott, the Hilton Boston Back Bay, the Crowne Plaza Key West, and the Hyatt Regency Long Island.

“We know how critical a good night of sleep is to our guests,” added Richard Garcia, Remington Hotel’s Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage. “We also understand the important role our grab-and-go shops play in guest satisfaction. We’re excited about the opportunity to provide our guests with delicious, sleep-friendly versions of their favorite snacks.”

NGTF Launching Sleep-Friendly Cookies

On June 13th NGTF announced plans to launch Nightfood sleep-friendly cookies.

Nightfood’s “Prime-Time Chocolate Chip” is to be the first variety manufactured now that recipes and production tests have been finalized for that flavor. Cherry oat and snickerdoodle flavors were also projected for near-term production.

Nightfood’s sleep-friendly ice cream has launched into hundreds of hotels in more than 40 states across the country. Significant distribution gains into thousands of additional hotel properties are projected for Nightfood ice cream in the coming months. NGTF Management believes adding additional snack formats, such as cookies, to hotel distribution will result in greater consumer trial and higher revenues per property.

One global hospitality company has already confirmed they intend to test NGTF cookies in hotels. Management also expects to be able to leverage hotel ice cream pint sales data to facilitate the cookie rollout in other chains.

Additionally, NGTF management believes significant distribution opportunities exist for Nightfood sleep-friendly cookies as a dessert on overnight international flights. Talks are ongoing with a major airline catering company that services many of the world’s largest international carriers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

