Teriyaki Madness Closing Out Summer With 91 New Franchise Locations Sold Among 27 New Franchisees

The Seattle-style teriyaki concept saw 18 new shops open and plan to open another 16 by the end of the year.

Makin' moves in 2022! Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise, is midway through the third quarter of the year and already achieved 91 new units sold among 27 new franchisees as it continues to provide its signature teriyaki bowls to a loyal and growing fanbase.

"Last year was excellent for franchise development, and now, in 2022, we are proving to do even better and outpace that momentum," said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. "We are really firing on all cylinders in terms of sensational sales and franchise development."

In addition to welcoming new franchise partners, Teriyaki Madness broke into several markets for the first time over the past six months, including New Hampshire, Connecticut and Southern Indiana.

The brand's exceptional growth is not going unnoticed in the franchise industry. Teriyaki Madness was recently rated the No. 1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain by Restaurant Business, No. 13 on Fast Casual's list of the Top 100 Movers & Shakers and No. 4 on QSR Magazine's Best Franchise Deals.

As a result, Teriyaki Madness has continued to attract the interest of experienced and multi-brand franchisees in the QSR space this year. For example, S.P. Singh, who purchased the rights to open three Teriyaki Madness shops in Indiana, is the current owner of several Wings Etc. locations and owned Mountain Mike's and Subway locations in the past. Chris McMillan, who purchased rights to open 35 Teriyaki Madness shops in Florida and Arkansas, owns 26 Sonic Drive In's, six Rib Crib locations and one C'Macs. Ken Schanke and Audrey Ponyton are multi-unit Jersey Mike's Subs franchisees who purchased rights to open three Teriyaki Madness shops in Connecticut, and Keyur Patel is a Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee who purchased rights to open three Teriyaki Madness shops in Nashville, TN. Eduardo, Eddie and Leticia Amezcua, who purchased rights to open one Teriyaki Madness shop in Texas, are the owners of a Wings & Rings and Skillets location as well. Sandeep Dhanda is a Dunkin' and 7-Eleven franchisee who purchased the rights to open three Teriyaki Madness shops in California.

Looking ahead, Teriyaki Madness has 16 new shops in the opening process for the rest of the year, with 60 slated to open next year, putting the brand at 200 open Teriyaki Shops by the end of 2023, and is currently focused on finding qualified franchise partners interested in multi-unit development. And if the past few years prove anything, Haith says, it's that Teriyaki Madness has no reason to rush into expansion with the wrong candidates.

"Growth is not something we force," said Haith. "We look at where the demand is and ensure the opportunity is right. Right now, we don't have to look very hard. The demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we're finding potential multi-unit franchisee partners who have experience and are looking to grow their portfolios. As we prepare for the second half of the year, we are excited to see what the future holds."

Fast casual Teriyaki Shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises, FastCasual's Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for six straight years, and was named the Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 120 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com.

