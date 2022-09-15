System Integration Market Report 2022, Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027

The global system integration market size reached US$ 359 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 627 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

System integration represents the process of connecting physical and digital information technology (IT) infrastructures, such as machine systems, inventory, databases, applications, protocols, formats, data use patterns, etc., into a centralized network. It helps in resolving the complexity associated with increased communication between systems and improving productivity and data consistency. Organizations from several end-use industries rely on system integration solutions to minimize infrastructural investments and make faster decisions.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

System Integration Market Trends:

The rising usage of system integration in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry to streamline and automate complex operations is among the key factors stimulating the system integration market. Apart from this, the inflating utilization of online banking services, owing to the expanding reliance on smartphones with high-speed internet, is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to maintain business data efficiently and effectively is fueling the global market. Furthermore, the growing need for system integration to deliver comprehensive enterprise-class business solutions that aid in improving customer relations, enhancing partner collaboration, and building efficiencies in supply chains and business operations is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating requirement for system integration in the telecommunications sector, owing to the increasing need for telecom vendors to cope with the cloud and migration activities, is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the expanding complexity of operations, the rising scalability of business operations, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, including Big Data and software-as-a-service (SaaS), are expected to positively influence the system integration market over the forecasted years.

Global System Integration Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

The report cover the below key market segments:

Market Breakup by Service:

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Retail

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Ltd (ABB)

Asic Robotics AG

Clearpath Robotics Inc

FANUC Corporation 6954

Fetch Robotics Inc

Kion Group AG KGX

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

Omron Corporation 6645

Toshiba Corporation (TOSBF)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

