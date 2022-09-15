"Are Solar Panels Worth It?" That's the Question Solar Expert Jon Nelsen Asks Homeowners in His Brand New Book Solar Panels

Learn how to benefit from government incentives to lower your monthly energy costs all for NO MONEY DOWN with solar. Jon Nelsen painstakingly dispels myths as he makes his case for why there has never been a better time to go solar in the United States.

Solar consultant and author Jon Nelsen released his book “Solar Panels: Are Solar Panels Worth It?” recently where he questions whether solar panels are worth it for the average homeowner.

“The ability to be an early adopter of renewable solar energy is the opportunity of a lifetime. Right now in states like South Carolina or New Jersey, for instance, not only can you receive a 30% federal tax credit, but you can take advantage of state level incentives to drop the price almost in half! That means you can build equity in your home as you pay for these panels while locking in a rate that can be up to 50% cheaper than you pay right now. There are millions of homeowners missing out on thousands and thousands of dollars each year because they simply don’t know the truth about solar. My job is to help homeowners save money while doing their part to help protect our future.” said the author.

The cost of solar panels has decreased by roughly 70% over the last ten years as they have become more efficient and popular. This book explains the true cost of going solar and how to ensure you are getting the best value, warranty, and quality available. The best part is that homeowners can take advantage of the government’s push towards renewable energy and can literally change their financial future, but only if they know all the facts. In a world of misinformation, myths, and outright lies, Jon Nelsen is a fresh breath of straight talk that doesn’t beat around the bush. Every single homeowner in America needs to ask themselves “Are Solar Panels Worth It?” and the simple answer is most times yes.

According to the specific energy needs and the efficiency of the roof, a typical system in the US can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $80,000, but financing has made that cost into a low monthly charge that’s often less than what customers were spending on just their electric bill alone. Once they have paid for the panels, they own them free and clear and whatever energy they produce is practically free, much like when you buy a house. Gone are the days of ugly eyesore bright blue panels. Today we have sleek black on black modern looking panels designed to increase the value of your home. In fact, often homes with solar sell faster and for more money. That can make all the difference in a competitive real estate market. This book breaks down the best way to buy solar and Jon Nelsen offers his solar consultation and price match guarantee to readers of his book for FREE.

“One thing that many people are unaware of is that when you switch to solar energy, you essentially buy your electricity instead of renting it. When you purchase your electricity from conventional energy providers, the monthly payment you make goes toward reinvesting in the companies’ outdated infrastructure. With solar, your monthly contribution goes toward paying off your infrastructure. It’s an incredible sensation to realize that you are now your power source. No matter what you’re currently paying. Why not exchange your money for something?” added the author.

To explore the book visit: https://jonnelsen.com/books-solar-panels

About the author:

Solar consultant and author Jon Nelsen just released his brand new book “Solar Panels: Are Solar Panels Worth It?” a companion book to the bestseller “Solar Powered Energy Theft: Legal No Money Down Solar Panels for Homeowners”. This self described solar junkie has set out to help homeowners save money on their monthly electric bill with NO MONEY DOWN SOLAR PANELS that use little known government and state incentives to help save up to 50% on their monthly utility costs. He has helped people save money all over America, but says he loves helping homeowners in South Carolina because of the amazing state tax credits available to those who make the switch to clean renewable solar energy.

Media Contact

Company Name: Do Social Smarter, LLC

Contact Person: Jon Nelsen

Email: Send Email

City: Lebanon

State: PA

Country: United States

Website: jonnelsen.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: \"Are Solar Panels Worth It?\" That's the Question Solar Expert Jon Nelsen Asks Homeowners in His Brand New Book Solar Panels