VINTAGE WINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. on Behalf of Vintage Wine Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine" or the "Company") VWE on behalf of Vintage Wine stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Vintage Wine has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Vintage Wine issued a press release on September 13, 2022, revealing that it had taken $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments that it had "identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting." The Company added that the adjustments included "physical inventory count adjustments of $12.4 million, $3.7 million related to the establishment of inventory reserves and $3.0 million related to the impact of additional remediation efforts." The Company admitted that these adjustments had fueled a larger loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On this news, Vintage Wine's stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 40.6%, to close at $3.30 per share on September 14, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vintage Wine shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

