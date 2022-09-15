Rhombus University Receives DEAC Accreditation for Online Psychology Master Degree Program

"As an accredited online university that offers graduate degrees in Psychology, we're excited to offer next-leveling training that shapes clinicians' careers so that can bring healing opportunities to all, especially those in underserved populations."

La Mesa, CA - September 14, 2022 - Rhombus University has been dedicated to offering quality online education for many years. With an array of degree courses including psychology graduate programs and psychology masters programs, the University has helped its students launch successful careers while studying from the comfort of their homes. Rhombus University is proud to announce that it has received a 3 year accreditation from The Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC or the Commission). The accreditation has been given to the ‘Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology’ program.

Julie Hayden, Psy.D. and Chief Academic Officer at Rhombus University, made an official statement for the press "As an accredited online university that offers graduate degrees in Psychology, we're excited to offer next-leveling training that shapes clinicians' careers so that can bring healing opportunities to all, especially those in underserved populations."

The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is highly proactive about recognizing the educational value that educational institutes offer to their students, while also ensuring that institutes prioritize ethical business decision-making. The accreditation is an important milestone for Rhombus University, because it serves as a testament to the student experience they have been providing through their online courses. Being online, the university values the importance of interpersonal content between all members of the course, be it teachers or students. With individualized attention and care, Rhombus University uses educational models that set students up for success.

The university aims to offer courses that are affordable yet designed with integrated professional training in mind. Equipping students with the essential tools for practical skill development, Rhombus University is helping students start their journey towards becoming a professional clinical counselor.

More details can be seen on the official university website at https://rhombusuniversity.com/.

