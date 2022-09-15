DNP Develops Recyclable Paper High Barrier Mono-material Sheet for Packaging, as well as other Industrial Applications

- Will deploy recycle-ready mono-material with barrier functions in domestic and overseas markets -

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) 7912 has developed an easy to recycle paper monomaterial eco-friendly packaging sheet with high barrier properties. The new product will be introduced at TOKYO PACK 2022 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 12 to 14, 2022.

Background

Decarbonization efforts and ESG investment are accelerating, and packaging suppliers are focused on reducing their environmental impact by developing plant-derived, bio-degradable plastic products. DNP offers Eco-Friendly Packaging*1, including highly recyclable mono-materials, and by using paper instead of petroleum-derived plastic film, the new product will reduce CO 2 emissions and contribute to the realization of a recycling-oriented society.

Features

Achieving high barrier properties in paper

DNP has been leveraging its proprietary converting technology*2 to integrate barrier properties in paper materials. Special paper is not necessary and general craft paper can be used. We have also improved resistance to bending and minimized the impairment of barrier properties following bending.



Improving recyclability and conductivity

No metal materials are used in the high barrier coating layer, which is composed of paper mono-material that enhances recyclability. This high barrier paper consists of a thin layer of transparent material that does not affect the transmission of radio waves, and can be used with RFID applications.



Its heat-sealability will be useful for packaging applications

The new product also maintains a heat-seal layer that can be sealed by heat welding.

Going forward

We aim to commercialize the monomaterial sheet for packaging materials used with food, cosmetics, and medical products, and expand our line-up of enhanced barrier properties.

*For further information; https://www.dnp.co.jp/eng/news/detail/20167616_2453.html

1: Eco-Friendly Packaging; https://www.dnp.co.jp/eng/biz/solution/products/materials_package.html

2: Converting technology is a processing technology that transforms and combines materials.

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. Today we develop and refine technologies for conducting electricity, controlling light and heat, decorating surfaces, and protecting content, effectively becoming a standard-setter for the industry of the future.

