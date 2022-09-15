Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Italian Prime Minister Draghi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for his exemplary leadership during one of the most challenging periods in recent history and for Italy’s strong support for Ukraine. The Secretary underscored the importance of maintaining solidarity and resilience in the face of Russia’s efforts to use energy and other means to divide countries that support Ukraine. The Secretary emphasized our commitment to working with the next Italian government on the broad range of our shared interests.

