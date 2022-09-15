Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:45 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below. The vehicle is described as a red 4-door Kia Soul with Maryland tags of 1EC6302

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###