Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 800 Block of H Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim and then exposed himself to the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday, September 12, 2022, 46-year-old Samuel Winston Douglas, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, Or Obscene Acts.

