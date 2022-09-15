Border Patrol agents seize more than $1.7 million worth of meth

BLAINE, Wash. — Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents seized a 2006 Hummer H3 and nearly 450 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a residential area near the international boundary.

Last Friday, at approximately 10 p.m., agents assigned to the Blaine Station encountered an abandoned Hummer H3 with multiple large duffle bags. A search of the duffle bags revealed a white crystalline substance that was tested and identified as methamphetamine. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million.

“Vigilant and steadfast, Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation from those who wish to do us harm,” said Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller. “This seizure is an excellent example of their commitment to this honorable mission by taking nearly 450 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress near our nation’s borders.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact Blaine Sector at 360-332-9200.