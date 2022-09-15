Submit Release
Smugglers Put Migrants and Agents Lives in Danger

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents rescue 13 migrants from a refrigerated trailer and foil a smuggling event.

On September 13, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint rescued 13 migrants from a refrigerated tractor trailer. Agents referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area and discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of frozen broccoli. The refrigerated trailer was measured at 51 degrees Fahrenheit. The U.S. citizen driver was placed under arrest. The migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, are nationals of Mexico and Central America. All subjects were found to be in good health.

Earlier that morning, a Brownsville Border Patrol Station camera operator observed several subjects load into a Chevrolet Equinox near the border wall in Brownsville. Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit. At one point during the pursuit, the driver slowed down where agents observed several subjects exit the vehicle. The driver then continued northbound striking a government vehicle before coming to a stop. Agents apprehended the driver and three migrants illegally present in the U.S. One of the migrants was injured as he attempted to exit the moving vehicle. The migrant was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The driver was turned over to the Cameron County Constables Pct. 2 to face state charges.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

