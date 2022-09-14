AVID Center Awarded Grant by Alcoa Foundation to Expand College and Career Readiness System in Stanly County Schools

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID Center, a nonprofit that partners with K–12 districts and schools to create thriving learning cultures that close opportunity gaps, has received a one-year, $51,078 grant from Alcoa Foundation to bring its proven approach to equitable teaching and learning to two North Carolina high schools—Albemarle High School and North Stanly High School—this fall.



Grant funds will also provide access to high-quality professional learning for educators at these schools, equipping them with strategies to prepare every student to succeed in college, careers, and life.

This grant marks an expansion of the AVID system for Stanly County Schools, which has already implemented AVID at four of its middle schools.

“We are honored to receive this generous grant in support of Stanly County Schools’ efforts to ensure that every student is equipped to live a life of possibility,” said AVID CEO Thuan Nguyen. “With this expansion of AVID, Stanly County Schools can ensure that more students—including and especially those facing inequities—receive the opportunity and support required to develop the skills needed for success in a global society.”

“By providing high school students in Stanly County with access to rigorous learning experiences in a supportive learning environment, we can make a big impact on educational outcomes for Stanly County students,” said Robyn Gross, Director of Transformation at Alcoa. “We are proud to support the partnership between Stanly County Schools and AVID to effectively promote equitable access to education and skill-building opportunities.”

AVID has the power to transform the systems, instruction, leadership, and culture of schools, creating an environment where rigor and high achievement are expected of all students. In 2020–21, 65 percent of students served by AVID were from low-income households and more than three-quarters were students of color. Ninety-four percent of AVID seniors graduating in 2021 completed four-year college entrance requirements and 77 percent reported taking at least one rigorous course. AVID alumni who go to college are four times more likely to graduate than their national peers.

About AVID

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a nonprofit organization that changes lives by helping schools shift to a more equitable, student-centered approach. AVID provides professional development to more than 49,000 educators annually so they can prepare all students for college, careers, and life. More than 8,000 schools partner with AVID to transform the lives of more than 2 million students each year. To learn more, visit www.AVID.org.

About Alcoa Foundation

Alcoa Foundation invests where Alcoa has a presence, partnering with communities to address local needs in a sustainable manner. With our nonprofit partners, we contribute to programs that protect and preserve the environment and promote equitable access to education and skill-building opportunities. To learn more, visit www.alcoa.com/foundation/en.

