EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Awaits its New Students 

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty which started its education life as a Joint International Medicine Program with Marmara University in the 2012-2013 Academic Year is waiting for its new students in the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester. With its advanced student-oriented education and research opportunities, EMU has a strong corporate culture and identity, and provides education with the vision of being the leading and preferred medical faculty in its region and the world. Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty trains high-quality physicians who are aware of global health problems, closely follow the developments in science, contribute to the production of universal knowledge, are ethically conscious, have high analytical thinking skills, and are able to turn technology into knowledge.

Student-Oriented Education

EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty has educational environments where education and training activities are carried out, is architecturally designed in accordance with the requirements of student-oriented education and has research and training laboratories equipped with the most up-to-date scientific equipment required by contemporary medicine. There is a state-of-the-art anatomy laboratory consisting of a cadaver pool, dissection table and models closest to living things, a cell culture laboratory, an advanced multidisciplinary laboratory where each student will have a screen and microscope, a computer laboratory and reading rooms, and a cafeteria.

Social and Scientific Activity Opportunities

At EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, students are encouraged to participate in scientific research during the education program. Within the scope of the introduction to clinical practice program, which spanned the first three years of the education process, students have the opportunity to conduct research and statistical analysis and present their findings in oral or poster presentations at national or international medical student congresses every year. In addition, students can publish their studies in national or international scientific journals before they graduate. Moreover, DAUBAT (Eastern Mediterranean University Scientific Research Society), founded by faculty students, organizes DAUTOK (Eastern Mediterranean Medical Students Congress) with many foreign and local participants each year. Our students can benefit from student exchange programs in other countries through MSANC (Medical Students Association of Northern Cyprus) during their studies.

Dynamic and Experienced Team of Academic Staff Members

Graduates of EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty can practice medicine and general practice in the Republic of Turkey and all over the world. Graduates can also continue their specialization education in medicine or participate in doctoral programs to become a scientist. EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora made a statement on the matter and said: “Our dynamic and experienced teaching staff in our faculty offer a high quality education in state-of-the-art multidisciplinary laboratories, small learning rooms and lecture halls. From the first day, our students gain skills in the practical applications of the profession of medicine. Problem-Based Learning modules and research projects provide both personal and professional development of our students. In this way, our students develop their skills in analytical and critical thinking, teamwork and leadership, and learn social concepts in medicine. Our curriculum includes courses in the basic medical sciences as well as evidence-based medical practice, research methodology, ethics and humanities. In addition, throughout their education, our students develop their clinical preparation practices through simulated patient exercises”.

Students receive Clinical Practice Education

Within the scope of the “Clinical Practices” course taught during the first three years of the education process, EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty students get the chance to experience clinical practice by examining patients together with their expert instructors at the EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, Clinical Practice and Research Center. In the center; various services are provided for public health through applications such as age-related cancer counseling, counseling for the early diagnosis of neurodiversity such as vaccination and autism, and the diagnosis and treatment of dementia, one of the most important problems of our time, and researches are carried out at the same time.

Listed in the World Database of Medical Schools

Prof. Dr. Gökçora continued her words with; “As Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, our main aim is to create a world-renowned medical school that embraces advanced research and science, contemporary and continuing education. Our graduates receive a joint diploma approved by the Higher Education Institution (YÖK). Our program is listed in the World Database of Medical Schools (WDOMS) and our students can take the USMLE exams with ECFMG certification. In addition, our faculty has entered the accreditation process as of this year. This situation accelerates our rightful rise among international medical faculties. Today we welcome students from many parts of the world. At EMU, our students have the opportunity to be a part of and contribute to a multicultural environment, which improves their empathy skills by improving their perception and respect for difference and diversity. Medicine requires lifelong learning. Our goal is to train physicians who adopt good medical practices, make a difference with their quality and set an example. Our graduates will lead the way in health issues, demonstrate the highest ethical and analytical standards, and adopt cutting-edge technology in their daily practice.”