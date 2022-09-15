CodeBaby, Inc. announces launch of DIY Avatar Creation Tool, enabling customers to create and manage their own avatars
Customer portal makes it simple to add engaging Conversational AI-based characters to sites and web apps and to output unlimited animated video files
We quickly realized that businesses in customer service, banking, insurance, health care & other industries will greatly benefit from their ability to implement & edit their own customer experiences.”MILWAUKEE, WI, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeBaby, Inc., today announced the release of its new CodeBaby Avatars DIY Customer Portal, designed to make it fast and easy for companies to add Conversational AI to their sites with CodeBaby’s engaging and empathetic avatars.
— Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby, Inc., President
“The new DIY portal was developed to meet the needs of customers using CodeBaby Studio, a licensed product that was discontinued a few years ago. These customers built their own experiences in education and healthcare and wanted the opportunity to use the Conversational AI and other features developed since then,” said Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby.
Michelle Armstrong, President of TAG MultiMedia and CodeBaby Partner says: “Conversational AI Avatars help our clients with staffing issues, branding consistency and digital media engagement. Working with CodeBaby technology has put our clients light years ahead of their competition and truly given them innovative and revenue-generating applications they can use today.”
The new DIY portal enables customers to:
● Select a responsive CodeBaby Avatar character, and connect it to a Google Dialogflow conversation they have created.
● Customize gestures and screen interactions to provide more context than available through traditional Conversational AI chat interfaces.
● Deploy CodeBaby Avatars to multiple websites or web-based applications.
● Customize the css for pre-created User Interfaces or access the javascript events-based API to create custom interfaces, if needed, featuring the avatars.
● Output transparent video files for use in static presentations, such as marketing videos or e-learning material
“As we developed the new DIY portal, we quickly realized that businesses in customer service, banking, insurance, health care and other industries will greatly benefit from their ability to implement and edit their own customer experiences. Our approach gives them some digital independence,” says Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby.
About CodeBaby, Inc.: The CodeBaby teams come with over 20 years of experience in animation, gaming and artificial intelligence. The company was one of the first 100 companies to commercialize IBM Watson® technology for clients such as the Veterans Administration. Currently the CodeBaby platform leverages Natural Language Processing and Synthesized voice from a variety of cloud-based platforms, offering integrations of its dynamically generated Avatars with new and existing customer conversations.
About TAG MultiMedia: TAG MultiMedia, an ad-tech agency in Clawson, Michigan and partner with CodeBaby, that brings innovative marketing to brick and mortar and remote businesses alike. They bridge digital media innovations with practical business applications to help proprietors apply future-focused solutions now. Contact them at 248-571-4991 or by email at info@TAGMultiMedia.net.
