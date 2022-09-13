Commissioning of an enterprise for the production of meat and sausage products "Akoma" LLC

TAJIKISTAN, September 13 - On September 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali commissioned in the metropolitan area of Sino an enterprise for the production of meat and sausage products of the Limited Liability Company "Akoma".

This modern enterprise for the production of meat and sausage products was built by patriotic entrepreneurs as part of the implementation of the strategic goal of accelerated industrialization of the country and the Years of Industrial Development in order to create new jobs and produce high-quality import-substituting products.

The production capacity of the enterprise is 5 tons of products in one shift. For a year, it has the ability to produce products worth almost 50 million somoni.

At the enterprise, 80 people are provided with jobs, good conditions and high wages. In the future, with a boost in the capacity of the enterprise, it is possible to increase the number of employees to 150 people, and the products of the enterprise, after supplying the consumer markets of the capital and the republic, will be exported abroad.

Fresh, high-quality and nutritious meat of livestock and poultry for the production of meat and sausage products will be delivered from the Agro-industrial complex of the "Marmari" Limited Liability Company.

It should be noted that the new enterprise has modern equipment and produces more than 80 types of various delicacy sausages, including 20 types of boiled sausages, 25 types of smoked sausages, 2 types of steam sausages (hams), 15 types of delicacies, as well as 5 types of sausages and 20 types of small minced meat sausages.

The enterprise was completely built according to the German project, designed by the Magdeburg Design Bureau of Germany in accordance with European requirements and standards. Most of the equipment is produced by well-known German companies such as Seidelman, Siemens, Femag, Rex, Lima, Magurit and Variovac, which are market leaders in the production of equipment for the production of sausages and meat products.