Сommissioning of the largest sports and entertainment complex of international level in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, September 13 - On September 13, a modern sports and entertainment complex was commissioned with the participation of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, in the Sino district of the capital. It consists of a majestic gym and the Juventus Football Academy.

The sports and entertainment complex was built by a domestic entrepreneur - the Chairman of the Council of the group of companies "Group 55" Davron Juraev in order to implement the policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to popularize sports and promote a healthy lifestyle in society with the cost of more than 30 million somoni. In terms of opportunities and favorable conditions for training and sports, it has no equal in the countries of Central Asia.

More than 150 people are provided with permanent jobs in the sports complex. The facility as a whole, based on the requirements and wishes of the customer - "Dorob 1" Limited Liability Company, was designed and built in a special style by specialists from the local company "Oro Design", taking into account the architectural art of the Aryan peoples, in which clay and brick were considered the main building materials.

The sports and entertainment complex, which consists of three floors, mainly includes an indoor stadium with men's and women's changing rooms, a gym with a food and sports store, a recreation center with a hotel and a cafe, a rehabilitation center with gyms, a dry and wet sauna, a medical point. The complex also has a gym, classrooms, showers, a hairdresser, a laundry, offices and utility rooms. This sports facility has created the necessary conditions for training and sports activities for more than 300 people.

During a visit to the majestic gym, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that here sports fans, regardless of age, can engage in physical training, weightlifting, various sports, including wrestling, separately engage in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, yoga and cycling.

The gym is equipped with the latest generation of premium "TECHNOGYM" equipment and provides clients with the best workout space. This facility also includes a gym and strength training (fitness) room, a cross-fit area, locker rooms, a women's room and a children's area. 70 percent of gym programs are focused on bodybuilding and weight loss.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the conditions and opportunities provided at the Juventus Academy in the Republic of Tajikistan, which is considered the first European professional football school for children. He highly appreciated the initiative of the founder.

The Academy's indoor football field is 17 meters high, 80 meters long and 40 meters wide.

At the same time, a large monitor 14 meters high and 7 meters long is installed inside the field, which shows live broadcasts of training.

The field lighting and temperature control system complies with the building standards of the International Football Federation (FIFA). It is the first 40-meter-wide facility built without columns. The football field has a third-generation artificial turf, purchased from the international company "CC Grass", which has a quality certificate from the International Football Federation and meets the requirements of the time.

Here it is possible to divide the field into two, three and four parts, where 4 groups of pupils can train at the same time under the guidance of experienced domestic and foreign coaches. It is also conducive to holding international competitions among players under 16 on the football field of the Academy.

According to the methodology of the Juventus Football Academy, when teaching and training children and adolescents from 5 to 16 years old, the focus is on tactical and technical capabilities, game methods, sports and psychological aspects and the comprehensive development of players.

According to the information, the World Cup between the academies is held annually in Turin (Italy), where the best students of the Juventus Football Academy from Dushanbe are sent. They can take part in the competition and show their skills.

Juventus is the most decorated club in Italy and has won numerous awards in European competitions.