Launch of activity of the production complex of "Rohsoz" SUE

TAJIKISTAN, September 13 - On September 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, put into operation the production complex of the State Unitary Enterprise "Rohsoz" in the Firdavsi district of the capital.

It includes workshops for the production of asphalt, crushed stone, concrete, slabs and curbstones with a modern laboratory, an administrative building and ancillary facilities.

A new production enterprise with modern technologies in the capital of the country in the Gulbutta mahalla was built on an area of 12 hectares in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and as part of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - accelerated industrialization of the country and the Years of Industrial Development (2022-2026) with funding from Executive body of state power of the city of Dushanbe.

The Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, first visited the Modern Exhibition Center and got acquainted with its capabilities and activities.

The modern laboratory of the State Unitary Enterprise "Rohsoz" was created on the basis of world requirements on an area of more than 250 square meters.

Instruments and laboratory equipment of the trademark "MATEST" are made in Italy and the USA, imported in order to ensure the quality, safety and durability of the company's products.

The laboratory has 110 instruments and fixtures for testing the quality of road construction products.

All raw materials, semi-finished products and finished products of the enterprise are examined by specialists before and after processing, their quality is verified, then they are sent for processing and use.

Using the available conditions, domestic specialists and engineers are able to determine the composition of asphalt concrete mixtures, the amount of gravel in the mixture, the reduction of crushed stone, the tensile strength of asphalt concrete and cement concrete samples, the density of compacted soils within international requirements.

Technologies and production lines in the constructed complex in Dushanbe are imported from the leading countries of the world, including Italy, the United States of America, the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Turkey, and installed with the involvement of domestic specialists.

After getting familiar with the capabilities of the modern laboratory, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, launched production by pressing a symbolic button.

With the opening of this production complex, 400 citizens of the country are provided with work and high wages in two shifts and another 600 - in three shifts.

In the course of familiarization with the process of the complex, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the production capacity of the asphalt concrete plant is 160 tons of products per hour.

In a complex using the "AMMANN" trademark, blackened stone, asphalt and concrete, fine-grained asphalt and concrete of grades A, B, C, asphalt concrete and mastic concrete "USA" are produced with high quality and in accordance with international standards.

All raw materials for the production of high-quality construction and road-building products are local, and products from it are prepared in compliance with world standards.

The asphalt and concrete plant also has a wax warehouse with a capacity of 160 tons and a mineral powder warehouse with a capacity of 480 tons.

The stone crushing shop in this complex can produce from 120 to 140 tons of products per hour, including sand, crushed stone from 5 to 15 millimeters and from 15 to 30 millimeters.

The production of slabs and borders is also carried out in this complex using modern technologies, 3 types of slabs and borders are made in compliance with international standards.

The production capacity of this workshop is from 40 to 60 square meters of stone slabs and from 60 to 360 meters in length of curb stone. Using the existing conditions, the production capacity will be increased in the future.

More than 60 machines and mechanisms of various brands were purchased for the transportation of raw materials and finished products of the workshops.

New industrial workshops with a modern laboratory are unique for the countries of Central Asia and play a significant role in enhancing the country's manufacturing capacity.

According to experts, the opening of new production facilities will make it possible to introduce innovations based on world experience in the process of building and repairing roads, bridges in Dushanbe and the country as a whole.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the activities of new industrial enterprises, visited the corner of the exhibition of finished products.

Almost 40 types of products from new domestic workshops were presented at the exhibition.

It was reported that in the future, based on the constructive actions of the leadership of the Executive body of state power of Dushanbe, the activities of shops for the production of reinforced concrete pipes and wire rod, reinforced concrete products for the construction of channels and reinforced concrete trays for heat pipelines, other construction and road construction products will be intensified, new workplaces will be provided.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, appreciated the actions of the leadership of the Executive body of state power of the city of Dushanbe in the direction of creating favorable opportunities for processing local raw materials to final products and providing as many residents as possible with permanent jobs, as well as highlighted the construction and operation of new industrial enterprises and workshops in the capital as worthy examples of results of constructive policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - accelerated industrialization of the country.