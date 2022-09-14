Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway this weekend (Sept. 16-19)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time if they travel on Interstate 10 in the East Valley this weekend.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, while crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project pave the roadway for the new eastbound I-10 travel lane between Baseline and Ray Roads. Also, drivers on westbound I-10 should plan for lane restrictions Saturday and Sunday while crews continue work at the new 48th Street bridge.

Rubberized-asphalt paving for the new eastbound I-10 travel lane between Baseline and Ray roads is scheduled to occur in two-mile increments over the course of the next three weekends. One section of the new travel lane will be paved each weekend until the entire section south of Baseline Road is finished. ADOT will open each section of the newly paved travel lane after each weekend’s work, and the entire new eastbound I-10 travel lane south of Baseline Road is scheduled to open in October.

During this weekend’s eastbound closure, the following ramps will be closed:

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and US 60.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway, Baseline, Elliot, Warner and Ray roads.

The eastbound US 60 on and off-ramps at Mill Avenue.

Drivers on southbound State Route 143 who are heading to eastbound I-10 will be routed through the detour route on US 60.

Eastbound I-10 Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Please note: Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) will be closed between 56th and 40th streets from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 18, for unrelated maintenance work, so drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.

For motorists who need to access eastbound I-10 when on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway are closed: Use eastbound Broadway Road to southbound Priest Drive to eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Note:

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, for bridge work, and again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. During the Saturday-night-to-Monday-morning restriction, the westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Broadway Road will be closed. Drivers can use the westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street instead.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.