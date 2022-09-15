GoLaser Enters Toronto Laser Hair Removal Market Offering an Innovative Approach and Lifetime GoLaser Guarantee

GoLaser - Toronto laser hair removal experts

GoLaser Guarantee Provides Cost Certainty to Clients with Unlimited Laser Hair Removal Sessions for Life at One Fixed Price

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several factors that make GoLaser’s approach to Toronto laser hair removal unique. People are often concerned about the total cost of laser hair removal, not knowing how many sessions they will ultimately need to get their desired results.

GoLaser has eliminated this risk by introducing their exclusive Lifetime GoLaser Guarantee (www.golaser.ca/guarantee), which includes unlimited laser hair removal at one fixed price, for life.

"We tapped into frustrations that clients had about laser hair removal costs," said Monica Gold, Founder and CEO of GoLaser. "Most laser providers were selling limited treatments or packages, so clients would have to keep coming back to get the results they wanted and paying more each time" added Monica.

GoLaser has distinguished itself from med spas and other laser hair removal providers by providing clients with unlimited laser hair removal sessions with every purchase, for life — something unheard of in the Toronto laser hair removal market.

Individualized Treatment Plans

In addition to cost certainty, GoLaser is setting a new standard with patient safety, meeting and exceeding the most stringent standards set by Health Canada regulations and using only top of the line, FDA-approved laser hair removal equipment and techniques to serve clients.

Different body areas, skin and hair colours all require a different approach to laser hair removal to generate the intended response. GoLaser offers laser hair removal that is customized to the individual. Through a variety of wavelengths, intensities, and durations of light pulse, GoLaser gives individuals the best results without compromising patient safety or comfort.

Lowering the Total Cost of Laser Hair Removal for Clients

Addressing the frustration of continuously paying for additional treatments or touch-up fees that is so common in the industry, GoLaser’s market-leading Lifetime Guarantee comes with each body area purchased. With this unique approach, GoLaser is the only clinic in Toronto that offers expert laser hair removal at a price that is lower than a lifetime of wax treatments or shaving, saving clients both time and money with challenging and unwanted body hair.

“GoLaser takes the worry and added expense out of the Toronto laser hair removal market while providing a safe, clean and comfortable environment that will put clients at ease” added Monica Gold. “We recognize the investment people are making in laser hair removal and want them to have a place they know they can come back to anytime without thinking twice about how much an added session will cost them.”

About GoLaser Clinics

GoLaser (www.golaser.ca) operates specialized clinics exclusively focused on laser hair removal with a staff of experienced and highly trained medical aestheticians. GoLaser take a results-oriented approach by offering an exclusive Lifetime GoLaser Guarantee which includes unlimited laser for life at one fixed price.

Currently serving customers from its first flagship location at 1170 Eglinton Ave. West in Forest Hill, GoLaser offers GTA laser hair removal for women and men of all ages who have finally made the choice to eliminate unwanted body hair for life.

GoLaser is set to open five more clinics across the GTA in 2023, adding convenience and comfort to clients as it further expands its services across Ontario, with plans to operate a national chain of clinics.

