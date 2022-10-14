KokTailz is becoming attractive to investors.

With KokTailz unique features and ease of use, it will captivate users to adapt quickly to the platform. A new launched project for investors to watch out for.

UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dating app industry has been experiencing a momentous growth. With over 323 million people worldwide using dating apps, it is said that this is to increase to 441.8 million users worldwide by 2024. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

Although the industry has been progressing and growing wider, with over 1,500 dating apps and websites in the US alone, a lot of the platforms that provide this service are less equipped with major features desired by users, leading to unsatisfied experiences among users.

As of January 2018, Statista survey also revealed that 12% of users between the ages 18 - 29 years old have admitted to being in a relationship with a partner or spouse they met online, which indicates, by the age range, that Gen Z is actively engaged in using dating platforms to find partners, which implies that they would most definitely demand for features that would make their app usage easy and seamless. With each dating platform having distinctive features unique to them, users are left with no choice but to switch between services over a period a time.

KokTailz was developed to solve this problem. Allowing people to conveniently meet and connect with like-minded people. KokTailz whose within the top dating apps will merge all the unique features of major incumbents in the market, thereby giving users an all-inclusive platform and enabling a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application. This development approach will give a lot of users a good reason to validate KokTailz and give a trial by switching from their current dating apps. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.