Shelton Wilder Group Provides a Memorable Night of Fun at Alexandria House
Shelton Wilder Group assembled at the Alexandria House to be of service, an organization/home that provides safe and supportive housing for women and children.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelton Wilder recently brought her real estate team together at Alexandria House to provide a night of food, entertainment, and fun for all. Alexandria House is a nonprofit organization/home providing safe and supportive transitional housing for women and children moving from emergency shelters into permanent housing and economic stability.
"I have so much respect for the amazing work Alexandria House does every day and for all the inspirational women I met here tonight," said Shelton. "I'm truly humbled by the opportunity to support an organization providing such critical services in our community."
The team arrived with dinner for all from their favorite taco guy, Christian, of TEC Catering and had the LA, Kona shaved ice truck stop by for a special treat. They also hired Nathan and James from Positive Impact Movement (of America's Got Talent fame) and presented each child with a special gift.
"It was such an incredible experience making new friends, hearing
everyone's stories, and witnessing all the giggles, smiles, and love.
I can't think of a better way to spend a Thursday evening in my favorite city," Shelton said.
Shelton Wilder is CEO and founder of The Shelton Wilder Group, one of the top luxury realtors in Los Angeles. With years of experience and a long list of satisfied clients, she has a nuanced understanding of the complex patchwork of neighborhoods, schools, and cultures that make LA the unique and wonderful place it is.
Shelton knows that buying a home in the competitive LA market can be an intense experience and is often the most important investment a person will make. That's why her team is committed to making the process as stress-free as possible and looking out for their client's best interests during every step of the home buying process. Whether working with first-time buyers or experienced investors, Shelton spares no effort to help her clients achieve their dreams.
A serial entrepreneur in marketing, fashion, and entertainment Shelton was nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year by the LA Business Journal, named Real Estate All-Star by Los Angeles Magazine, and included in Forbes "Top 10 Business Professionals to look out for" in 2022.
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other