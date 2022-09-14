Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,880 in the last 365 days.

JOINT PRESS RELEASE: Ministry of Women, Community & Social Development (MWCSD) & Ministry of Education, Sports & Culture (MESC)

SAMOA, September 14 - NATIONAL CONSULTATIONS FOR COMMUNITY AWARENESS OF DISABILITY INCLUSIVE EDUCATION

The Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development (MWCSD) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Sports & Culture (MESC), through the support of the Government of Australia under the Samoa Disability Partnership Program (SDPP), have hosted community consultations in Upolu & Savaii, to collate information and seek the views of selected; School Principals, Teachers, Community Representatives & Students with and without disabilities, to develop the much anticipated National Plan to Improve Awareness of Inclusive Education.

The plan focuses on identifying effective ways to highlight the importance of inclusive education, opening opportunities for children with disabilities to access disability-friendly education services & identify best practices to ensure teacher, students, parents and communities’ alike work together to improve social wellbeing and educational outcomes, for all children with disabilities.

In addition to focus-group consultations and one-on-one discussions with relevant stakeholders, part of this program is carrying out a roadshow to be led by the MESC with the support of the MWSCD, in an effort to start raising awareness but also highlighting relevant issues for consideration affecting the participation of children with disabilities in the education system and accessing service providers. Having started in August, this program is set for completion by November which will be very fitting as it coincides with the MWCSD’s annual commemoration of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (3rd December) and International Day for Human Rights Day (10th December). 

As one of the SDPP’s major investments, the development of this plan will contribute to Samoa’s overall efforts to advance disability services but also improve its planning and support policies that are compliant with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). The completion of this plan will add to Samoa’s other significant achievements also supported through the SDPP such as the completion of the National CRPD Report 2022 and National Policy for Persons for Disabilities 2021-2031.

You just read:

JOINT PRESS RELEASE: Ministry of Women, Community & Social Development (MWCSD) & Ministry of Education, Sports & Culture (MESC)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.