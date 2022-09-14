Submit Release
Passing lanes pavement improvement project has started east of Shoshoni

Work is under way on passing lane paving improvements between Moneta and Waltman east of Shoshoni on US20/26.

The $4.64 million project will include asphalt pavement surfacing, chip sealing, traffic control and other work on the entire width of the highway at seven sets of passing lanes, and inside the Waltman Rest Area.

Prime contractor Knife River of Casper began work Sept. 6.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes. Traffic will be moved through the work zones with pilot vehicles," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

Project completion date is June 30, 2023.

 

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kaia Tharp, P.E., at (307) 864-3200.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

