Dalrada Corporation Appoints Anuradha Biswas to Board of Directors

Dalrada Financial Corporation DFCO "Dalrada"), an innovator in health care, clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Anuradha Biswas to the Company's Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005977/en/

Anuradha Biswas is the Founder and CEO of Prakat Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Dalrada, that was established in 2009. Prakat is an advanced technology company that previously earned the Best Start-up award at Startup City and has been featured in various media as a catalyst in creating an inclusive tech environment for people with disabilities.

Anuradha has built large teams with strong technology and domain competencies in FinTech, AgriTech, Telecom, Retail, Health Care, Manufacturing, Legal, and IT infrastructure. "I'm excited to work with Anuradha and I welcome her to our Board of Directors," said Dalrada's Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar.

Her experience includes helping to build the independent testing business for CA Technologies, Aztec (acquired by MindTree), and Infosys. Anuradha has made key contributions in these companies and others such as VeriFone and Cybercash, that has included organization building, service portfolio creation, business planning, and enabling sales and global service delivery teams. She holds prestigious positions within industry organizations like NASSCOM, a premier trade body, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Tech industry in India, which is comprised of over 3,000 member companies.

Anuradha has created a major social impact by building inclusive technologies and work forces, and she initiated and actively promotes an annual event called GAAD (Global Accessibility Awareness Day) India. She leads initiatives with women empowerment groups like eMERG and Wequity, and promotes thought leadership through academia and tech forums across multiple industries.

"I'm looking forward to leveraging my experiences with large corporations in building strong, globally-dispersed technology teams, while we continue to grow our global customer base through technology usage across the Dalrada companies," Anuradha said. "Joining the Dalrada Board of Directors will allow my efforts to influence multiple areas that can fundamentally change not only how technology is used, but what we can do with it."

She actively encourages second careers for everyone, and supports them with technological impetus, networking support, and go-to-market backing. Additionally, she consciously inspires younger professionals and budding entrepreneurs – a quality she picked up from her mentors.

Anuradha's recent accolades include the Solidarity Idol Award at the 2020 Wequity Awards, and the Entrepreneur of the year by eMERG in 2018. She's been featured in distinguished publications like The Economic Times, The Hindu, The Enterprise Magazine, and many others. She has also served as an Indian delegate to Argentina, the India Supplier Diversity Mission to Atlantic Canada, the Canada-India Businesswomen's Forum in Toronto, and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) National Conference in Orlando.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corporation drives innovation that positively impacts people, businesses, and the planet. With subsidiaries firmly positioned in the world's top-growing industries of health care, clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, Dalrada creates solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and accessible.

The company works continually to produce disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations. Dalrada's global solutions directly address climate change, post-pandemic gaps in the health care industry, and technology solutions for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Established in 1982, Dalrada has since grown its footprint to include the unique business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Energy Solutions, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to several important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005977/en/