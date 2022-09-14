Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,076 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,869 in the last 365 days.

JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice of the merits hearing time change on September 19, 2022 in the above named matter.  The hearing on September 19, 2022 scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. will instead commence at 8:30 a.m.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c3130.html

You just read:

JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.