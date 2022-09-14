Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,922 in the last 365 days.

Repairs scheduled to begin next week at I-94 and 25th Street bridge in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Beam repair work on the 25th Street overpass on Interstate 94 is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19, in Fargo. The structure was damaged by an April 2022 vehicle impact.

Work will take place overnight to reduce traffic congestion.

I-94 traffic will be reduced to a single lane before passing underneath the 25th Street bridge on the eastbound roadway each evening, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The right lane of southbound 25th Street will be closed through the I-94 interchange area for the duration of the project

Speed limits will be reduced and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to take about a week to complete.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

                                                   - ### -

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

You just read:

Repairs scheduled to begin next week at I-94 and 25th Street bridge in Fargo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.