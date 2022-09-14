Repairs scheduled to begin next week at I-94 and 25th Street bridge in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Beam repair work on the 25th Street overpass on Interstate 94 is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19, in Fargo. The structure was damaged by an April 2022 vehicle impact.



Work will take place overnight to reduce traffic congestion.



I-94 traffic will be reduced to a single lane before passing underneath the 25th Street bridge on the eastbound roadway each evening, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.



The right lane of southbound 25th Street will be closed through the I-94 interchange area for the duration of the project



Speed limits will be reduced and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to take about a week to complete.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



