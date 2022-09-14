Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to discuss proposed improvements in Valley City. The meeting is open house format with a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m.



The meeting will take place at the Hi-Line Activity Center, 493 Central Ave N, in Valley City.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a proposed road reconstruction project along 2nd Avenue Northeast, from 2nd Street Northeast to 5th Street Northeast and approximately 250 feet of 4th Street Northeast; 3rd Street Northeast, from Central Avenue to 3rd Avenue Northeast; and 3rd Avenue Northeast, from 2nd Street Northeast to 3rd Street Northeast, in Valley City.



Representatives from the City of Valley City and KLJ Engineering will be present to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Oct. 6, 2022, to:



Chad Petersen, P.E.

KLJ Project Manager

1010 4th Avenue Southwest

Valley City, North Dakota 58072

VCRoadReconstruction@kljeng.com



Please Include “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The City of Valley City will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Gwen Crawford, City Administrator, at 701-845-8120 or gcrawford@valleycity.us . TTY users may use Relay North Dakota 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



MEDIA CONACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

