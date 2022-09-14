Formlabs opens regional headquarters in Milwaukee to support growing role in U.S. industrial sector

Boston-based company will add more than 100 jobs over the next three years

MILWAUKEE. SEPT. 14, 2022. – Company, state, and local leaders today celebrated the grand opening of the Midwest regional headquarters of Formlabs, the leading 3D printing company, located in Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward.

Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and COO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, joined Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Commissioner of City Development Lafayette Crump in welcoming the company’s expansion in Wisconsin.

Formlabs selected Milwaukee because of its legacy in advanced manufacturing and the deep pool of engineering and business talent that the state’s strong educational system has produced. As a hub for technical innovation and manufacturing, Milwaukee is uniquely suited to support Formlabs’ regional headquarters and the expansion of additive manufacturing, a key part of President Biden’s AM Forward initiative focusing on improving supply chain resilience.

“Simply put, Formlabs makes hardware to empower anyone to make anything, so we are thrilled to build a team in the original ‘Machine Shop of the World,’” said Luke Winston, Chief Business Officer at Formlabs. “Milwaukee has a deep talent pool of sales and service experts, engineers and other professionals we want on our team, and the region is home to many of our current and future customers.”

“This is a perfect match: Wisconsin is recognized around the world as a leader in advanced manufacturing and technological innovation, and Formlabs is recognized as the leader in 3D printing,” said WEDC Deputy Secretary Rikkers. “WEDC is proud to partner with Formlabs as they invest in Wisconsin’s future.”

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $675,000 in performance-based income tax credits if Formlabs meets its job creation commitment within three years.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility will house more than 100 employees and includes an open concept floor plan, two showrooms, a print farm, and a display of unique 3D prints. To support aggressive company growth goals in the U.S. industrial market, the sales and service teams in Milwaukee will be instrumental in providing vital customer service functions from expanding Formlabs’ already impressive customer base to supporting existing customers in the area.

Globally, Formlabs has a team of more than 800 employees that design and manufacture the best 3D printers in the world. Its customers utilize Formlabs printers and materials in groundbreaking applications ranging from product development in consumer electronics, aerospace and other industries, to cutting edge STEM education and end-use manufacturing of medical devices, such as dentures.

“Welcoming Formlabs to Wisconsin today is part of an exciting trend demonstrating a robust pandemic recovery, timely investment in our businesses, and a strong Wisconsin workforce,” said DOA Secretary designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “This is great news for Milwaukee, and great news for our state.”

Milwaukee residents interested in working with Formlabs will join the company during an exciting growth period. Earlier this year, Formlabs announced that it has sold over 100,000 professional printers — more than any other 3D printer manufacturer — and its community has printed more than 100 million parts.

“I am thrilled an industry leading company like Formlabs has decided to make Milwaukee County their new home, raise the profile of our region, and most importantly, provide good-paying jobs for the talented residents who live here,” said County Executive David Crowley.

“Creating more economic opportunities for residents is key to achieving our stated goals of achieving race and health equity in Milwaukee County. By leaning into our historical manufacturing tradition, I’m confident our pool of top-tier talent will help Formlabs continue to grow and be successful.”

“Milwaukee and Formlabs have something in common: Both are known around the globe for producing high-quality products,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “Our city is growing as a hub for innovation and technology. That’s why I’m pleased Formlabs is bringing their 3D printing business to the Third Ward. This will result in new jobs that will attract talent to our city and new investments that will move our Made in Milwaukee economy forward.”

The Milwaukee 7 (M7) regional economic development organization also worked to attract Formlabs to Wisconsin.

“We’re delighted that Formlabs has chosen our region for its Midwest headquarters,” said Gale Klappa, co-chair of Milwaukee 7 and Executive Chairman of WEC Energy Group. “As a leader in 3D printer manufacturing, Formlabs values the Milwaukee Region’s rich manufacturing heritage, strong educational systems and deep pool of technical talent—talent that can clearly support the company’s ambitious plans. Our region’s attributes continue to be attractive to employers that design and produce highly engineered, technical products,” Klappa added.

“We welcome Formlabs and look forward to supporting the company’s rapid growth.”

To learn more about Formlabs’ Milwaukee office, and to apply for open positions, please visit https://careers.formlabs.com/milwaukee/. Images of the new office can be found here.