Oxford Treatment Center to Host Recovery Celebration This Saturday in Honor of Recovery Month

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, Miss., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and addiction treatment services, will host a Recovery Fun Day on Saturday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the facility’s outpatient treatment center located at 611 Commerce Parkway. Dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating the local recovery community, the event will be open to the public.

“Addiction is easily identifiable, but the accomplishment of recovery is far less visible,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center, who is also in long-term recovery. “Many people who are now in recovery were previously devalued and dehumanized because of the disease of addiction, which is the reason we are hosting this event. Those same people are now integral members of their community, and we want to highlight that.”

Saturday’s event will be fun for the entire family. In addition to a one-mile Recovery Run/Walk, there will be activities available for kids, opportunities for fellowship among attendees, and guests will hear from Robin M., a local resident in recovery with an inspirational story. Food will also be provided.

“One of the most important tasks in recovery is to learn how to have fun without alcohol or substances,” said Amy Kannada, director of admissions at Oxford Treatment Center. “At the event on Saturday, alumni of Oxford Treatment Center and the local recovery community will all have an opportunity to have a great time while shining a bright light on recovery.”

Oxford Treatment Center is located in Etta, MS. Oxford treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 662-638-0015.

