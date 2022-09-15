Trueblue Casinos Applauds the Latest Announcement by The Australian Casino Commission

Phillip Crawford as the head of the NSW

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 31st, Philip Crawford, the former chair of the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA), was appointed as the next chief commissioner of the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC).

“Under his [Philip Crawford’s] leadership, NSW casinos will be monitored in line with the new laws and face strong disciplinary action for compliance failures, past and present." Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said at the time. Crawford seems to have made this his ultimate goal.

He issued a warning to the casinos in New South Wales in a statement he gave to 9News on September 5th, saying that his new commission's strict regulations will begin to take effect immediately. Crawford will have the help of a team that includes people like Craig Sahlin, Stephen Parbery, Janine Rolfe, and Murray Smith, all of whom have extensive prior experience with casino regulation and other regulated industries.

Philip Crawford told 9News that the NICC would be far more cautious and will use a number of instruments to ensure that casinos fully appreciate the serious penalties that will result from any violations of the social license that has been given to them. We are 100% in favor of this objective which will ultimately make the casino experience safer and more enjoyable for all Australian players and gambling enthusiasts.

The commission's first major assignment will be to conduct an investigation into The Star casinos in Sydney to determine whether or not they are suitable to hold a license. This is in response to a report published by three media sites that allegedly links the company to criminal activity including money laundering, organized crime, and fraud. Managers at Star were reportedly warned that the company's anti-money-laundering procedures were inadequate, according to a report published by the Sydney Morning Herald, the Age, and the television program 60 Minutes. From 2014 through 2021, the company reportedly courted high roller gamblers with links to organized crime or foreign influence, according to the investigation.

According to Crawford, The Star has a big cultural issue, and the depths to which they tried to conceal poor conduct and bad behavior, not just from their own board but from regulators as well, was absolutely horrible and enormously disappointing.

Ryan White, the CEO of Trueblue Casinos, one of the biggest Australian affiliate websites that are also committed to providing gamers with factual information and news from the world of online gambling, has said that he stands with Philip Crawford 100 percent.

“We here at Trueblue Casinos applaud his opening statements and commitments to wipe out misconduct at Australian casinos” White stated in a recent blog post. As for the NICC's initial step, he believes that it should determine whether Star Casino is good enough to reopen. A four-volume study investigating the incident is presently being reviewed, and a response should be made public very soon. The investigative team identified the issue with the company's culture, and the NICC is aware of its efforts to conceal bad behavior from the board and the gaming commission.

Ultimately, Ryan White expresses his approval of the latest moves to legalize cashless payments in Australian casinos. Many people agree that casinos of the future will be more open and honest. The future will also be cashless. This massive business has to be controlled, and perhaps Australia will do just that. The Trueblue Casinos CEO anticipates that, in the future, the government will regulate both online and brick-and-mortar casinos.

