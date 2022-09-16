"HER too" presents its annual Gala, "NIGHT OF HOPE" in Beverly Hills to support women battling breast cancer
"HER too" presents "NIGHT OF HOPE”, Profits from Night of Hope will go towards financial assistance for women battling breast cancer.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HER too presents its second annual NIGHT OF HOPE in support of women battling the insidious cost and effect of fighting breast cancer, on October 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
The Night of Hope event will be hosted by Matthew Hoffman. Matthew Hoffman is an American television host and personality. For three seasons, Hoffman became a beloved fan favorite with audiences as the official Voice, Narrator, and co-writer of "Love Island USA" on CBS, and "Laid Bare" on Paramount Plus.
For three years in a row, Hoffman has commented on all things Pop Culture as a celebrity commentator on "The Year with Robin Roberts", for ABC and Hulu. Also, for ABC, Hoffman hosted the "Greatest Interview Ever with Matthew Hoffman" on "People's List". Matthew is a special correspondent for "Extra," and can be seen hosting the celebrity interview show "Sit Down with The Stars" for Regal Movies. Hoffman recently announced over 40 Billboard Music Award winners at the BBMA preshow for MRC and hosted the LIVE Official Red Carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards as a MasterCard Ambassador. Hoffman's distinctive voice can be heard as the co-creator and host of the official Love Island USA podcast "Previously On..." for ITV America.
We are excited to have Los Angeles’ most sought-after Auctioneer, Chuck Ducas, host the live auction. We will have special talks from Dr. T. Que Collins and Retired 16th SMMC, Carlton W. Kent, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. Also, TV Journalist, Brittany Hopper will be in attendance for this special night.
Guests can expect to be a part of an evening that feels like a true Night of Hope for women in need of help. The evening will include a plated dinner, silent auction, live auction, opportunity drawing, live musical performances, and mini fashion show debuting HER too’s fitness apparel line. The first annual Night of Hope had actor, comedian, and philanthropist George Lopez in attendance as it’s special guest. This year’s guest of honor is former television host, model, MTV veejay, and correspondent for the Insider, Ananda Lewis. Also known for her social activism, Ananda will share her own experience with breast cancer.
Guests can purchase tickets by visiting www.hertoobreastcancer.org or purchase sponsorship packages by emailing info@hertoobreastcancer.com.
"HER too," Founded by Leyna M. Topete, the charity’s mission is to bring greater awareness of the cost of fighting breast cancer, to bring hope and support to those women, and to provide them with the financial assistance needed for treatment so that they can focus on their number one priority – beating cancer.
About 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.
HER too was born from Leyna’s desire to help women who are not as fortunate as was her mother. Its mission is to pay for treatment options – whether it be Western medicine or Eastern, including experimental and natural medicine – for breast cancer.
Leyna proclaims, “Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than to help women in their fight against breast cancer. If it weren’t for medical coverage, my mom wouldn’t have made it past the first year. But she battled for 12 years! As a daughter of a mother who was blessed with no financial burdens, I want to make this possible for others out there. I want women to focus on their fight. I know that medical bills pile up and bank balances dwindle – it’s financially devastating.”
