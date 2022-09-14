OBRIEN Insurance Solutions Joins Socotra App MarketPlace
OBRIEN Insurance Solutions joins an ecosystem of technology leaders bringing speed-to-market and agility to the insurance industry
Socotra is pleased to partner with OBRIEN Insurance Solutions to deliver an industry-leading solution”ST CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OBRIEN Insurance Solutions today announced that it has partnered with Socotra, which provides insurers with modern software apps connected to Socotra policy core. The platform is the fastest way for insurers to bring new products and features to market.
OBRIEN Insurance Solutions delivers outsourced policyholder communications to insurance carriers including print and mail, EBPP solutions, check printing, lockbox services, and inbound digital mailrooms.
OBRIEN will add value to Socotra’s Marketplace by freeing up internal resources to focus on core competencies as well as:
• Control and reduce print and postage costs
• Develop Inbound Mailroom Services for incoming mail and payments (lockbox)
• Modernize communications without capital investment
• Design, print, insert or mail marketing collateral
• Provide a robust business continuity plan
“OBRIEN is excited to be a part of Socotra’s Marketplace,” said Mike Mulcahy, COO, OBRIEN. “Our 50 years of experience in Policyholder communications will extend the value for Socotra’s clients on the industry’s best platform for innovation.”
As insurers seek to stay competitive and introduce new products and features at unprecedented speeds, they’re increasingly looking to advanced technology solutions that accelerate time-to-market and modernize every aspect of the insurance value chain, from user experience to underwriting to claims. That requires an ecosystem of modern technology partners.
With Socotra App MarketPlace, insurers can instantly connect to a wide array of apps that improve every aspect of the insurance value chain. Unlike other marketplaces for insurers that only offer snippets of code or pre-built integrations, Socotra App MarketPlace delivers real software apps that insurers can deploy in minutes without custom coding—vastly accelerating speed-to-market and lowering IT costs.
“Socotra is pleased to partner with OBRIEN Insurance Solutions to deliver an industry-leading solution,” said Dan Woods, Founder and CEO, Socotra. “Socotra was already the industry’s best platform for innovation. With the addition of Socotra App MarketPlace, Socotra customers can add nearly limitless capabilities faster than ever before.”
About Socotra
Socotra brings unparalleled speed and ease to insurance technology. With Socotra’s modern core platform, global insurers and insurtech MGAs can accelerate product development, reduce maintenance costs, and improve customer experiences. Socotra provides open APIs, a product-agnostic data model, and out-of-the-box capabilities to manage the entire policy lifecycle, making insurance innovation faster, easier, and more affordable. To learn more, visit www.socotra.com.
About OBRIEN Insurance Solutions
OBRIEN Insurance Solutions is a best-in-class provider of inbound and outbound mailroom services including print/mail and electronic delivery of policyholder communications and checks. For almost 50 years, OBRIEN has been delivering cost-effective solutions through streamlining processes, modernizing communications, and freeing carriers resources to focus on core competencies.
