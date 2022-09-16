ShelterExchange Seeks Unsung Heroes Who Made Significant Difference in a Stray Dogs' Life
ShelterExchange seeks unsung heroes who made significant difference in a stray dogs' life. You can share your story before Oct 25th, 2022 to motivate others.
I am a Revenue-focused Marketer and professional Brand Management Specialist. When the opportunity arose to make an impact on the dynamics of B2B or B2C digital marketing with my skillset, I took it.”LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world, it seems that we are constantly inundated with stories of neglect and abuse when it comes to our four-legged friends. But Shelter Exchange believes that "Humanity stills Exists." There are tales yet to be discovered where a wagging tail found a new home and left paw prints on someone's heart.
— Aisha Noreen
That's why Shelter Exchange is on the hunt for unsung heroes who have significantly impacted a stray dog's life.
They Are Not Alone:
Shelter Exchange believes they are not alone in trusting that a part of one's soul remains unawakened until one loves and helps an animal in need. So, whether it's a Good Samaritan who took the courage to rescue an abandoned dog off the street, a foster parent who provided a loving home during a difficult time, or a shelter worker who went above and beyond to care for a dog struggle to survive, they want to hear such stories of hope, compassion, and love.
Let's Inspire Others:
Shelter Exchange will feature your dedication, empathy, and selflessness on their website to inspire others to come forward and make this world a better place for dogs who love us steadily, unchangingly, till their last breath. So if you fit this description or know someone who found a way to extend their love and care for abandoned canines, please come forward.
How To Contribute:
You can share your written story, pictures, and videos online at their Share Your Story Page. The deadline for submissions is Oct 25th, 2022.
So what are you waiting for? Please help Shelter Exchange honor those amazing people exemplifying that good still exists.
Shelter Exchange
ShelterExchange.org is a non-profit organization that connects shelters with families seeking to adopt a furry friend. They believe every dog deserves a loving home, and they are working to make that happen through their network of shelters and rescue groups.
Aisha Noreen
Brandelz Technologies
+92 331 4824870
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn