Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Tuvalu Prime Minister Natano

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano to discuss shared priorities for the Pacific region in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Deputy Secretary Sherman commended Tuvalu for their unwavering support for Taiwan.  The Deputy Secretary reiterated the United States’ support for a strong and unified Pacific Island Forum.  The Deputy Secretary and Prime Minister Natano also discussed regional concerns, including addressing the climate crisis.

