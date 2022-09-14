Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Manele
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met yesterday with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele at the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the Solomon Islands Parliament’s recent action to delay national elections, highlighting the importance of upholding democratic values. They also discussed efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Solomon Islands relationship.