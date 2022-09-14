Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Head of the Pacific McDonald
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Head of the Pacific Ewen McDonald yesterday at the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders in Hawaii. The Deputy Secretary and Mr. McDonald spoke about our shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific, the Australian Government’s efforts in the Pacific, and cooperation and partnership across the Pacific.