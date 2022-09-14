Grants Available for Field Trips to Supreme Court

Schools can now apply for a grant to offset the cost of travel for a field trip to the Supreme Court this academic year.

Schools can now apply for a grant to offset the cost of travel for a field trip to the Supreme Court this academic year.

The Supreme Court of Ohio’s award-winning civic education program, at the Thomas J. Moyer Judicial Center in Columbus, is in school tour season. Grants are available to underwrite transportation costs, so more schools can take advantage of the learning experience.

A school field trip immerses students in a subject area, provides context for the subject matter in the students’ world, and increases their knowledge. The memory of a field trip lasts long after the bus returns to school.

A tour of the Moyer Judicial Center begins with the history of Ohio in architecture and artwork. The building’s stunning Native American Lobby, Grand Concourse, and North Hearing Room set the stage. The majesty of the building represents the important work that happens at the Supreme Court's home.

In the Visitor Education Center, students learn about the appellate process and how the decisions of the Supreme Court impact the laws and citizens of Ohio. Interactive exhibits dynamically illustrate some of the cases which have impacted young people and families in Ohio. An opportunity to participate in a mock trial is a highlight for many students.

“Quality education creates motivation,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. “These grants help make an equal opportunity, equal access to this educational experience.”

There is no charge for tours. Apply for a transportation grant online now through Sept. 25 for visits through June 2023.

Grants are available to grades 4-12 for schools that receive state funding. Priority will be given to schools with the highest percentage of students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program as reported by the Ohio Department of Education.

The grant amount will be based on the one-way distance from the school to the Moyer Judicial Center at 65 S. Front St. in downtown Columbus. Funding is limited.

Less than 50 miles - $220

51 to 100 miles - $330

101 or more miles - $440.

The grant program began in 2011 and has funded 421 field trips for thousands of Ohio students.

Any school is welcome to schedule a tour, regardless of grant status. The Court’s Civic Education team will work with schools to coordinate tours with the nearby Ohio Statehouse. Within walking distance, the combination of tours gives a rich, full picture of history and government in Ohio.

For more information, please visit the Court’s website, email the Civic Education team, or call 614.387.9223.