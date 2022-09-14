Submit Release
9/13/22 – DLNR STATEMENT ON BIG ANIMAL SIGHTINGS ON HAWAI’I ISLAND

DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  September 13, 2022

DLNR STATEMENT ON BIG ANIMAL SIGHTINGS ON HAWAI’I ISLAND

(HILO) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has looked into reports of a ‘big cat’, but without clear photographs or video it’s impossible to make any determinations.  DOFAW staff maintained bait stations and game cameras for three-weeks in the Hōlualoa area, where an animal was first photographed. Staff only saw pigs and small cats in their images. Sightings reported from all over Hawai’i Island, are unlikely due to the distances and terrain even a large animal would need to traverse. The Hawai’i Dept. of Agriculture (DOA) has authority over this type of situation. Please direct inquiries to DOA.

# # #

Dan Dennison
Senior Communications Manager
Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]

