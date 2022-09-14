Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,883 in the last 365 days.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports an Approximately 25% Increase in Net Sales During Third Quarter of 2022

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022:

Net Sales. Net sales totaled $17,013,286 for the three months ended July 31, 2022, an increase of $3,378,973, or 24.8%, from $13,634,313 for the three months ended July 31, 2021. The increase in net sales was due to an increase of sales to the Company’s legacy customers along with incremental sales to several significant new customers in the quarter.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended July 31, 2022 was $13,867,710, or 81.5% of net sales, as compared to $10,708,461, or 78.5% of net sales, for the three months July 31, 2021. Cost of sales consists primarily of the cost of green coffee and packaging materials and realized and unrealized gains or losses on hedging activity. The increase in cost of sales was due to the Company’s increased sales to its customers, increased prices of green coffee and packaging materials.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended July 31, 2022 amounted to $3,145,576 or 18.5% of net sales, as compared to $2,925,852 or 21.5% of net sales, for the three months ended July 31, 2021. The decrease in gross profits on a percentage basis was attributable to the factors listed above.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses decreased by $333,223 to $2,906,094 for the three months ended July 31, 2022 from $3,239,317 for the three months ended July 31, 2021. Selling and administrative expenses decreased by $326,684 and officers’ salaries decreased by $6,539.

Net (Loss) Income. The Company had net income of $132,381 or $0.02 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended July 31, 2022 compared to a net loss of $127,051, or $(0.02) per share basic and diluted for the three months ended July 31, 2021.

“Following a 14% increase in revenues during our second quarter of 2022, we experienced an even greater increase this quarter as our sales rose 24.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. A combination of increased sales of our branded products, most notably our Latin espressos, Café Caribe and Café Supremo, along with sales to new customers were responsible for the increase. The increase in sales occurred despite a decrease in revenues of approximately $660,000 at our Generations/Steep and Brew subsidiary over the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to 2021, and a decrease in sales at Generations/Steep and Brew of approximately $5.5 million over the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to 2021,” stated Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of the Company.

“I believe we have found the simple solution to continue to grow revenues by remaining focused on our core legacy business of sales of gourmet green coffee beans, sales of our specialty proprietary brands and sales of private label products to some of the largest wholesalers and retailers in the United States, rather than relying on acquisitions and/or joint ventures,” continued Mr. Gordon. “However, the unfortunate downside of our renewed sales growth is the headwinds we continue to face from logistics as our freight factors increased by approximately $500,000, or approximately $0.10 a share, during this third quarter of 2022. We expect this increase in transportation costs in both bringing green coffee and other supplies to our factories, and shipping finished product to our customers, to continue to weigh our profitability for the immediate future, until supply chain issues mitigate and diesel fuel levels show a meaningful decline,” concluded Mr. Gordon.

About Coffee Holding

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on its revenue growth and operations. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of any pandemics including the one caused by Covid-19, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.
Andrew Gordon
President & CEO
718-832-0800

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    July 31, 2022     October 31, 2021  
    (Unaudited)        
- ASSETS -                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash   $ 1,430,477     $ 3,696,275  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $144,000 for 2022 and 2021     7,535,104       9,299,978  
Inventories     19,239,461       15,961,866  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     707,643       542,224  
Due from broker     417,685       725,000  
Prepaid and refundable income taxes     652,995       75,952  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     29,983,365       30,301,295  
                 
Building machinery and equipment, net     3,628,921       2,662,628  
Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $263,069 and $237,131 for 2022 and 2021, respectively     421,931       447,869  
Trademarks and tradenames     408,000       408,000  
Non-compete, net of accumulated amortization of $74,250 and $69,300 for 2022 and 2021, respectively     24,750       29,700  
Goodwill     2,488,785       2,488,785  
Equity method investments     359,090       402,245  
Investment - other     2,500,000       2,500,000  
Deferred income tax asset - net     148,586       77,394  
Right of Use Asset     3,287,758       3,545,786  
Deposits and other assets     506,123       449,225  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 43,757,309     $ 43,312,927  
                 
- LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY -                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 4,872,467     $ 5,047,640  
Line of credit – current portion     -       3,800,850  
Lease liability – current portion     122,456       340,400  
Note payable – current portion     4,200       4,200  
Due to broker     439,247       708,321  
Income taxes payable     1,500       416,449  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     5,439,870       10,317,860  
                 
Lease liabilities     3,299,951       3,299,784  
Line of credit net of current portion     6,114,000       -  
Note payable – long term     10,461       13,092  
Deferred compensation payable     300,013       311,872  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     15,164,295       13,942,608  
Commitments and Contingencies                
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued     -       -  
Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,633,930 shares issued as of July 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021; 5,708,599 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021     6,634       6,634  
Additional paid-in capital     19,094,618       18,688,797  
Retained earnings     14,117,370       14,471,222  
Less: Treasury stock, 925,331 common shares, at cost as of July 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021     (4,633,560 )     (4,633,560 )
Total Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Stockholders’ Equity     28,585,062       28,533,093  
Non-controlling interest     7,952       837,226  
TOTAL EQUITY     28,593,014       29,370,319  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 43,757,309     $ 43,312,927  

 

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
NINE AND THREE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended
July 31, 		    Three Months Ended
July 31, 		 
    2022      2021     2022     2021   
NET SALES   $ 50,216,316      $ 46,236,708     $ 17,013,286     $ 13,634,313   
                                 
COST OF SALES     40,806,381        35,061,947       13,867,710       10,708,461   
                                 
GROSS PROFIT     9,409,935        11,174,761       3,145,576       2,925,852   
                                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                                
Selling and administrative     9,530,817        9,407,199       2,758,995       3,085,679   
Officers’ salaries     449,375        460,501       147,099       153,638   
TOTAL     9,980,192        9,867,700       2,906,094       3,239,317   
                                 
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     (570,257 )     1,307,061       239,482       (313,465 )
                                 
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME                                
Interest income     4,095        3,629       2       2,700   
Loss from equity method investment     (43,154     (7,369 )     (7,354 )     (3,454 )
Interest expense     (143,393
 )     (48,710 )     (53,100 )     (5,202 )
TOTAL     (182,452
 )      (52,450 )     (60,452 )     (5,956 )
                                 
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY     (752,709
     1,254,611       179,030       (319,421
                                 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (188,626 )     419,326       46,649       (91,003
                                 
NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY     (564,083
 )     835,285       132,381       (228,418 )
Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest     609,231       72,020       -       101,367  
                                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.   $ 45,148      $ 907,305     $ 132,381     $ (127,051 )
                                 
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ .01     $ .16     $ .02     $ (.02
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic and diluted     5,708,599       5,708,599       5,708,599       5,708,599  


COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
SIX MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited)

    2022     2021  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
                 
Net (loss) income   $ (564,083 )   $ 835,285  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     421,661       504,280  
Stock-based compensation     405,821       569,305  
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodities     38,241       (315,569 )
Loss on equity method investments     43,155       7,369  
Write-off of accounts receivable     415,096       -  
Write-down of obsolete inventory     718,353       -  
Amortization of right of use asset     258,028       321,921  
Deferred income taxes     (71,192 )     4,849  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     1,349,778       1,156,932  
Inventories     (4,215,991 )     750,468  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (165,419 )     (339,855 )
Prepaid and refundable income taxes     (577,043 )     92,597  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (175,173 )     1,048,073  
Deposits and other assets     (68,757 )     (128,353 )
Change in lease liability     (217,777 )     (367,458 )
Income taxes payable     (414,949 )     288,294  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (2,820,251 )     4,428,138  
                 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchases of machinery and equipment     (1,357,066 )     (1,491,233 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,357,066 )     (1,491,233 )
                 
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Advances under bank line of credit     3,027,654       2,515,563  
Principal payments on note payable     (2,631 )     (3,783 )
Payment of dividend     (399,000 )     -  
Principal payments under bank line of credit     (714,504 )     (3,812,385 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     1,911,519       (1,300,605 )
                 
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH     (2,265,798 )     1,636,300  
                 
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     3,696,275       2,875,120  
                 
CASH, END OF PERIOD   $ 1,430,477     $ 4,511,420  


    2022     2021  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW DATA:                
Interest paid   $ 136,682     $ 55,389  
Income taxes paid   $ 519,229     $ 10,307  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
                 
Purchase of inventory by non-controlling interest   $ 220,043          
Initial recognition of operating lease right of use asset     -     $ 65,999  
Initial recognition of operating lease liabilities     -     $ 65,999  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports an Approximately 25% Increase in Net Sales During Third Quarter of 2022

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.