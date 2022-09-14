Act-On Software names new Chief Customer Officer, growing customer support strategy in marketing automation

The new role at Act-On helps represent customers throughout the organization, ensuring their perspectives, outcomes, and experiences are reflected in day-to-day decisions.

Portland, Ore., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the only pure-play marketing automation platform, is excited to welcome new Chief Customer Officer Jeffrey Coleman.

Coleman comes to Act-On with more than 20 years of technology experience, with notable stints at Barclays Global Investments (now BlackRock), Jive Software and SurveyMonkey. He most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at Clearbit.

“This is a new role for us at Act-On and reflects our continued focus on the success of our customers,” Act-On CEO Kate Johnson said. “Jeff has an extensive background in customer success and I’m confident he will help us elevate the experience we provide to our customers.”

“Jeff's background and experience align well with our strategic direction in continuing to acquire, enable and support mid-market and enterprise companies,” Act-on Chief Commercial Officer Gregg Ames added. “The work we're doing with larger businesses will be enhanced with his leadership and experience.”

Coleman emphasized Act-On’s industry-leading, customer-centric model that inspired him to take the new position. His role will help represent Act-On customers throughout the organization’s decisions and focus areas.

“I will be laser focused on making decisions that drive value for customers,” Coleman said. “Are customers able to use the technology we’re deploying to deliver results for their business? Focusing on the customer experience and outcomes is ultimately what leads to renewals, upsells and referrals and new opportunities.”

Coleman’s hands-on experience to move the industry needle lends to those goals.

His work to build customer success at SurveyMonkey helped scale the enterprise businesses from about $1 million in 2014, through the IPO, to well over $100 million in 2021.

“I’m excited to be joining Act-On,” Coleman said. “I have been very impressed by Act-On’s customer-first approach, by the attitude of everyone I met, and by Act-On’s values and how they’re being lived out across the organization.”

About Act-On Software

Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Act-On has offices in the US and UK. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

