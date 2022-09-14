Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,887 in the last 365 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) Appoints Andy Cheung as Its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cheung brings with him 25 years of global experience in finance and general management across industries including the automotive and building products sectors.

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG announced today that Andy Cheung has been appointed to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Oct. 11, 2022. 

Prior to this appointment, Cheung spent more than 25 years at Johnson Controls, progressing through a variety of roles and departments, including positions in finance, general management, procurement, and corporate development. He has held a number of senior-level positions throughout his career, and lived and worked in Japan, China, Belgium, and the United States during his tenure. Cheung is joining CVG directly from Johnson Controls where he was most recently serving as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Global Products.

"Andy will play an important role in CVG's transformation," said CVG President and CEO Harold Bevis. "He has a proven record of building strong teams and delivering results. Andy has extensive experience with acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships which will prove valuable as CVG enters its next phase of profitable diversified growth." 

"I believe the size, global platform, and diversification of CVG's offerings poise the company for significant growth over the next few years," said Cheung. "I'm eager to put my experience to immediate use and become part of CVG's journey into the future, especially as the company continues focusing on the electric vehicle and automation industries." 

Cheung will replace Christopher Bohnert, who resigned from the role of CFO and is expected to remain with the company in a different role until the end of the year and assist in a smooth leadership transition.

Cheung was born in Hong Kong and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Cheung is also a Certified Public Accountant (inactive status).

About CVG
At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about our company and products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

Media Contact
Sarah Littlefield
PR Specialist
Sarah.Littlefield@cvgrp.com

###

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


You just read:

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) Appoints Andy Cheung as Its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.