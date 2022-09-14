Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) Appoints Andy Cheung as Its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cheung brings with him 25 years of global experience in finance and general management across industries including the automotive and building products sectors.

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG announced today that Andy Cheung has been appointed to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Oct. 11, 2022.

Prior to this appointment, Cheung spent more than 25 years at Johnson Controls, progressing through a variety of roles and departments, including positions in finance, general management, procurement, and corporate development. He has held a number of senior-level positions throughout his career, and lived and worked in Japan, China, Belgium, and the United States during his tenure. Cheung is joining CVG directly from Johnson Controls where he was most recently serving as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Global Products.

"Andy will play an important role in CVG's transformation," said CVG President and CEO Harold Bevis. "He has a proven record of building strong teams and delivering results. Andy has extensive experience with acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships which will prove valuable as CVG enters its next phase of profitable diversified growth."

"I believe the size, global platform, and diversification of CVG's offerings poise the company for significant growth over the next few years," said Cheung. "I'm eager to put my experience to immediate use and become part of CVG's journey into the future, especially as the company continues focusing on the electric vehicle and automation industries."

Cheung will replace Christopher Bohnert, who resigned from the role of CFO and is expected to remain with the company in a different role until the end of the year and assist in a smooth leadership transition.

Cheung was born in Hong Kong and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Cheung is also a Certified Public Accountant (inactive status).

