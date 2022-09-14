Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,871 in the last 365 days.

D-BOX announces the election of its directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were elected at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of the shareholders.

The voting results are as follows:

name of nominee votes for % for votes against % against
Sébastien Mailhot 84,999,868 99.79% 182,540 0.21%
Brigitte Bourque 84,945,268 99.72% 237,140 0.28%
Luc Martin 70,826,868 83.15% 14,355,540 16.85%
Denis Chamberland 70,785,868 83.10% 14,396,540 16.90%
Louis P. Bernier 84,803,768 99.56% 378,640 0.44%
Zrinka Dekic 84,846,745 99.61% 335,663 0.39%
Jean-Pierre Trahan 70,800,368 83.12% 14,382,040 16.88%

ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.  
Stéphane Vidal David Montpetit
Vice President, Product and Brand Chief Financial Officer
450-826-1903 450-442-3003, ext. 296
svidal@d-box.com dmontpetit@d-box.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

D-BOX announces the election of its directors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.