SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI SEPTEMBER VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

SEMINOLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti & Company September Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the investor relations presentations page of the company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations. Management will also host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Superior Group of Companies, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.



