ConveyMED Announces Partnership with Obesity Medicine Association for CME Podcasts

Clinical Leaders in Obesity Medicine make CME library available via Podcast on ConveyMED

We are thrilled to partner with ConveyMED to educate a greater group of clinicians in the disease of obesity. ConveyMED provides learners with innovative, creative, and engaging mobile solutions.” — Teresa Fraker, Executive Director Obesity Medicine Association

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConveyMED, a division of Convey Pro, Inc. announced today an exclusive partnership with the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA). In this partnership, OMA will now offer healthcare professionals mobile access to its expansive library of Continuing Medical Education (CME) programming in podcast format, exclusively on the ConveyMED podcast app.

“The Obesity Medical Association represents the clinical leaders in obesity medicine and we are proud to partner with them in their mission to educate frontline clinicians committed to the prevention, treatment, and reversal of the disease of obesity,” said Mike Donoghue, CEO of ConveyMED. “Healthcare professionals can now access 'Obesity: A Disease PLUS+' on ConveyMED to consume exclusive CME podcasts and podcast versions of popular CME webinars on their mobile device.”

In this partnership, the Obesity Medical Association will convert its extensive library of Continuing Medical Education content into podcast format, leveraging the popularity of podcasting. This conversion creates a premium channel, “Obesity: A Disease PLUS+” on the ConveyMED App. This premium channel will include all of the non-CME medical podcasts from its popular channel, plus exclusive CME Podcasts and converted CME webinars. The goal of the partnership is to expand the audience beyond their OMA’s current members.

“The Obesity Medicine Association is thrilled to partner with ConveyMED in these important educational endeavors as we seek to educate a greater group of clinicians in the complexities of the disease of obesity. ConveyMED meets learners where they are with mobile solutions that are innovative, creative, and engaging,” said Teresa Fraker, Executive Director of the Obesity Medicine Association.

For ConveyMED, this new channel adds to its growing library of world-class, peer-reviewed podcast medical educational programming and exclusive CME content for busy healthcare professionals who prefer the podcast medium to more traditional educational formats.

About ConveyMED

ConveyMED is Medical Education for the Mobile Generation. We exist to bring educators and professional learners together on a medical podcast platform built for continuing education while providing them with the most robust podcast learning experience possible.

About the Obesity Medicine Association

The Obesity Medicine Association is the largest organization of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other healthcare providers dedicated to preventing, treating, and reversing the disease of obesity. Members of OMA believe treating obesity requires a scientific and individualized clinical approach comprised of nutrition, physical activity, behavior, and medication. When personalized, this comprehensive approach helps patients achieve their weight and health goals. Visit obesitymedicine.org to learn more.

